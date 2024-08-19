DAF fuel tanker overturns at Odorkor Tarrazo

The incident occurred as the tanker was climbing a steep hill

Source: TIG Post

On Monday, firefighters from the Dansoman Fire Station quickly responded to a diesel spill at Odorkor Tarrazo in Accra, after a DAF fuel tanker overturned due to brake failure.

The crew arrived to find diesel leaking from the damaged tanker but successfully contained the spill using foam concentrate.



Despite partial damage to the tanker, a significant amount of fuel was salvaged and transferred to another tank.

The incident occurred as the tanker was climbing a steep hill and reversed into a gutter. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.



