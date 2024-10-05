News

DBM and NPP are sponsoring fake polls since all reputable ones predict their defeat - MP

BawumiablackScreenshot 2024 10 05 022110.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, has backed former President John Mahama's claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is publishing fake polls to mislead Ghanaians ahead of the upcoming general elections.

According to Dr. Apaak, credible polls have predicted victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), prompting the NPP to sponsor unreliable polls showing their candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead.

He criticized the NPP for attempting to deceive voters and stated that internal and external polls indicate the NPP’s poor performance and likely defeat due to the country's economic and social issues.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com