DKB’s crappy 24-hour economy advert shouldn’t be paid for by the NDC – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana faces backlash for his advertisement promoting the National Democratic Congress's 24-hour economy policy.

Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana faces backlash for his advertisement promoting the National Democratic Congress's 24-hour economy policy. His social media campaign video was criticized for misinterpreting the policy, with Imani Ghana's Franklin Cudjoe labeling it "crappy" and questioning whether DKB was compensated for his efforts.





Read full article