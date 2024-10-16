News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

DKB’s crappy 24-hour economy advert shouldn’t be paid for by the NDC – Franklin Cudjoe

Frank Cu.jpeg Franklin Cudjoe

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana faces backlash for his advertisement promoting the National Democratic Congress's 24-hour economy policy.

Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana faces backlash for his advertisement promoting the National Democratic Congress's 24-hour economy policy. His social media campaign video was criticized for misinterpreting the policy, with Imani Ghana's Franklin Cudjoe labeling it "crappy" and questioning whether DKB was compensated for his efforts.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh