DR Congo Education Minister hails Ghana's education reforms

DRC praised Ghana's innovative approaches to education transformation

Tony Mwaba Kazadi, the Minister of Primary, Secondary, and Technical Education of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), commended Ghana for its recent efforts to modernize its education sector to meet the increasing demand for technology-driven education globally.

During a visit to Accra and a meeting with Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana's Minister of Education, Kazadi praised Ghana's innovative approaches to education transformation, describing them as inspiring for the DRC, Graphic Online reports.



Kazadi highlighted Ghana's school feeding program and free education in high schools as particularly impressive initiatives that have motivated the DRC to consider similar programs.



He emphasized that learning from Ghana's experiences could help improve education outcomes in the DRC, noting that the two countries face similar challenges in education delivery.



The Congolese delegation, led by Kazadi, is visiting Ghana to study the country's education reforms and strategies.



Kazadi expressed a keen interest in Ghana's integration of technology in education, especially the Smart Schools Project aimed at transforming educational facilities into smart schools.

He emphasized the importance of providing education that aligns with future technological advancements.



In response, Dr. Adutwum welcomed Kazadi and highlighted the importance of exchanging ideas and experiences among African countries to address common challenges in education.



He emphasized that solutions to education challenges can be shared among countries, highlighting the need for collaboration and learning from each other's successes.



During their visit, Kazadi and his delegation will tour educational facilities and ICT infrastructures in Ghana to gain insights into the country's educational practices.



They have already visited Accra Girls and Achimota School, where they interacted with students benefiting from Ghana's One Student, One Tablet initiative. The visit is part of a broader effort to enhance educational practices and outcomes in the DRC by learning from Ghana's successful education reforms.