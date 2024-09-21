‘DRIP was sole sourced sweetheart deal awarded to J.A. Plantpool of the Zoomlion conglomerate at $178.7million’ – Ablakwa

Ablakwa criticized the government for failing to uphold its promise

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has raised concerns over the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), stating it was awarded through a non-competitive process.

Ablakwa and MP Mahama Ayariga, after filing a Right to Information (RTI) request, revealed that the US$178.7 million project was single-sourced to J.A. Plantpool.



Ablakwa criticized the government for failing to uphold its promise to end sole sourcing.

He also disclosed that only 15% of the payment had been made, leaving the remaining 85% for future administrations, with no value-for-money audit conducted.



