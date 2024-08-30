DVLA 25th anniversary public lecture slated for September 4

Discussions will focus on modernizing driver and vehicle licencing

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has invited the public to its 25th Anniversary Public Lecture on September 4, 2024, at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana.

The event, themed “Navigating the Future: Innovating and Excelling in Public Service,” will feature keynotes by Professor Raymond Atuguba and Mr. Cecil Ebow Garbrah, among others.



Discussions will focus on modernizing driver and vehicle licencing, digitalization in the public sector, and safety standards.

The lecture will also include a networking session and an exhibition showcasing DVLA’s 25-year journey, with on-site licencing services available.



