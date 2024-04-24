DVLA board tours Volta and Oti Regions to assess operations

The tour aims to provide the Board with firsthand insight into the daily activities of DVLA offices

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Board and Management are currently undertaking an official tour of the Volta and Oti regions to acquaint themselves with the operations of all DVLA offices nationwide.

According to Francis Asamoah, the Head of Corporate Affairs at DVLA, the tour aims to provide the Board with firsthand insight into the daily activities of DVLA offices and to address any emerging challenges.



Asamoah expressed gratitude for the media's support and highlighted the potential for collaboration in promoting DVLA's services.



During the visit to the Akatsi office in the Volta Region, Board member Francis Agbozo called on drivers and driving unions in the region to utilize DVLA's services. He also urged the media to raise awareness about DVLA's offerings within the Akatsi South Municipality.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Akatsi Office Manager Hayford Acheampong assured the public of continued excellent service delivery from their office. He expressed optimism in meeting the office's annual targets.



The tour itinerary includes visits to Denu, Ho, Hohoe, and Dambai to assess potential sites for the construction of new DVLA offices.



Earlier segments of the tour covered Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, and Tarkwa. Subsequently, the team will proceed from Oti to Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Akim Oda, and other regions across the country.