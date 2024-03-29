Dafeamekpor's lawyer accuses Supreme Court bailiff of false testimony

Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo

Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, the legal representative of South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has refuted claims made by a Supreme Court bailiff, Joshua Benning, alleging that the bailiff lied under oath.

Dafeamekpor had filed a legal challenge at the Supreme Court against the approval of new ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees. However, during the court session, both Dafeamekpor and his lawyer were absent, citing lack of notice of the hearing.



Benning, the bailiff, informed the Supreme Court that documents sent to Dafeamekpor's law firm were rejected, purportedly under the instruction of Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo. However, Addo contested this assertion, stating that he was not approached by Benning during the time of his visit.

Addo further clarified that he instructed his office to accept any legal documents and directed Benning to contact Dafeamekpor directly for service. He supported his claims by releasing CCTV footage of Benning's visit to his office.



In response, the Supreme Court dismissed the application, deeming it irrelevant to the current nominees in Parliament, as it primarily concerned reassigned ministers.