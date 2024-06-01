Dafeamekpor to challenge validity of 5G deal to NextGen InfraCo at the Supreme Court

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

South Dayi Lawmaker Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor plans to challenge the contract awarded to a newly-registered company for operating wholesale 5G services in Ghana.

He argues the deal violates the constitution and intends to seek an injunction from the Supreme Court.



Dafeamekpor claims the government's action to break MTN's monopoly by creating another monopoly is unfair, as it excludes other companies from the market. He criticises the awarded company, NextGen InfraCo, for being newly registered and questions its capability to fulfill the contract.

The contract was awarded to NextGen InfraCo on August 22, 2023, just days after its registration on August 16.



