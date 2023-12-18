Dam spillage: I won’t endorse secessionist group despite the challenges – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that he will not support any secessionist group despite the challenges the flood victims in his area are going through.

His comments come on the back of a letter he received a few days ago from the Western Togoland secessionist group.



According to him, he could not respond to the letter and felt so embarrassed because he stood against their activities.



“This group everybody knows I have been perusing and told them in clear language that what they are doing is not the best. The secessionist group, Papavi, and his people, the ringleaders are from my constituency everybody knows. I said no we are not going to support these things, we are all Ghanaians and we would not engage in any treasonable enterprise.



“Now they have written to me, that ‘you were opposing us, you were fighting us. Do you really think you are also Ghanaian, after what Akufo-Addo has done to you? How do you feel now, you said we are treasonable characters. We are bad guys. You people were doing good things in the Ghanaian Parliament. You will not serve in our future so-called Western Togoland Parliament’,” Mr. Ablakwa narrated.

He reiterated it was tough to reply to the letter because of the treatment the Akufo-Addo government is taking the flood victims through.



“But you see, I remain committed to the Ghana Project and I think we have an equal stake. Where will Ghana be without Ephraim Kɔku Amu, where will Ghana be without our Volta River? The Akosombo Dam, I mean we have an equal stake and I will be for the nation and Ghana project.



He added that he would not endorse a divisionist or segregationist agenda, “but you see it becomes difficult. When NPP leaders behave this way.”