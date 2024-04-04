Dampare reaffirms commitment to peace and security ahead of 2024 elections

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Ghana Police Service to uphold peace and security in the nation, particularly in the lead-up to the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new brick modular police station in Kwahu Asakraka in the Eastern Region, Dr. Dampare emphasized the pivotal role of the police force in maintaining law and order. He underscored that police personnel are prepared to go to great lengths, including risking their lives, to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful and harmonious.



"As long as there is Ghana, we the police service will continue to put our lives on the line to ensure that our country, which is our beloved country, continues to enjoy peace and continue to be at peace with itself," stated the IGP, expressing the service's enduring dedication to safeguarding the nation's stability.



The inauguration of the new modular brick police station marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to enhance the infrastructure of the police service. Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who also chairs the police council, commended the introduction of the modern modular police station, highlighting its departure from traditional sand block structures. He reiterated the government's commitment to modernizing the police force and ensuring that it is well-equipped to fulfill its mandate of maintaining peace and security nationwide.

The Chief of Kwahu Asakraka, Nana Somuah Mireku Nyampong III, applauded the establishment of the new police station in the community. He expressed confidence that the presence of the station would significantly enhance security in the area and contribute to the safety and well-being of residents.



In his address, Dr. Dampare reiterated the importance of community policing and urged members of the public to collaborate with the police in their efforts to combat crime and maintain peace. He emphasized the need for mutual trust and cooperation between the police and citizens to effectively address security challenges.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including local government officials, traditional leaders, and representatives from the police service. It served as a symbol of the collective commitment to strengthening law enforcement and ensuring the safety and security of all Ghanaians.