Dan Botwe urges NPP members to address grievances internally

Mr Dan Botwe, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s national campaign, has urged aggrieved party members to utilize internal structures to address their concerns rather than resorting to unapproved means such as the media.

He emphasized that using unauthorized channels jeopardizes the party’s unity and violates its constitution.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM during the inauguration of the party's campaign team in the Ashanti region, Botwe emphasized the importance of adhering to the party's constitution and norms.



He urged party members to conform to the established procedures and mechanisms for conflict resolution, highlighting the need for discipline and focus, especially in a political party engaged in competition.



Botwe's remarks come in response to a recent petition by six elected Ashanti regional executives of the NPP to the national leadership, concerning the conduct of the regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wuntumi.

He criticized the executives for airing their grievances through the media instead of utilizing internal channels.



In a related development, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, stated that issues within the party’s leadership in the Ashanti Region have been resolved.



Additionally, Bernard Antwi Boasiako called for unity among the executives, particularly as the party prepares for the upcoming 2024 general elections in December. He emphasized the party's commitment to unity and success in the elections, expressing confidence in the party's ability to win and serve the people of Ghana.