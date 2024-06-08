Danish PM attacked by man in Copenhagen

Mette Frederiksen

Source: BBC

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked by a man in Copenhagen, leaving her "shocked," her office said.

The assailant was arrested.



The attack occurred on a central square, where a man walked up to her and hit her. Two witnesses said it was a "strong push" but did not knock her to the ground.

The motive is currently unknown.



The attack comes two days before the EU election, and European politicians have condemned the act. This follows an attempted assassination on Slovak PM Robert Fico last month.



