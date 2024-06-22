Daughter stabs aged mother to death at Abuakwa-Asenemaso

girl stabs her mother to death

A 76-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her daughter, Joyce Boateng, in Abuakwa-Asenemaso.

The daughter allegedly acted on accusations from her pastors that her mother was a witch.



Witnesses saw Joyce with bloodstains and attempting to take a chemical from an agro-chemical shop.

The assembly member, Isaac Owusu Boateng, confirmed the incident and emphasized the need for public awareness and education on such sensitive matters.



The victim had five children and was wheelchair-bound.



