Dec 7 Elections: What's the assurance that no one will lose their life? - Kwesi Pratt queries EC

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Source: Peace FM Online

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) against errors and technical glitches in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Reflecting on the limited registration exercise, where arithmetic errors were recorded and later corrected, Pratt expressed concerns about potential chaos if similar mistakes occur during the general elections.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, he highlighted the EC's triple declaration of results in the 2020 elections, which affected the process's credibility.

Pratt emphasized the need for a guarantee from the EC that this year's elections will be free of confusion and assured of security.



