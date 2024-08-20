Dec. 7 Elections: Why Mahama doesn’t want to debate me - Bawumia tells it all

Mahama and Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, has suggested that his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, is avoiding a presidential debate because Mahama's track record is weaker compared to the "superior" performance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

Speaking at the NPP's manifesto launch in Takoradi, Bawumia claimed that Mahama fears the debate due to his poor record and lack of a compelling vision for Ghana.

He emphasized that his own vision for the country and the clear roadmap he offers make him the better choice for voters in the upcoming election.



