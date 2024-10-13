News

Dec 7 polls: Don't reward NPP with another term after failing abysmally - Mahama to Ghanaians

JM63363800 John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

John Mahama, the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians not to re-elect the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking during his campaign in Wa West, he criticized the NPP's poor performance over the past eight years, arguing that allowing them another term would set a dangerous precedent.

Mahama emphasized the importance of experienced leadership, urging voters to reject "impunity" and false promises. He pledged to lead a better, more profitable government based on his experience both in office and in opposition.

Source: classfmonline.com