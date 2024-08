Baba Sadiq

Source: Classfmonline

Baba Sadiq, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei Central, believes 60% of Ghanaians support John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 elections.

At the NDC manifesto launch, he urged undecided voters to consider the economic challenges and choose change.

Sadiq promised job creation and national revitalization under Mahama's leadership.



Read full article