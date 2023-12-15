Decapitated body of Ghanaian fisheries observer found on tuna vessel

File photo

The lifeless, decapitated body of Samuel Abayitey, a Ghanaian fisheries observer, has been discovered a month after he went missing on the tuna vessel "Marine 707" docked at Tema Harbour, citinewsroom.com reports.

Details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain shrouded in uncertainty, prompting urgent calls from his family for a comprehensive investigation.



Emmanuel Eugene Dorpumor, a brother of the deceased, told Citi News that the grim discovery was made on Saturday, December 9.



The family received information about Abayitey's disappearance a month earlier when his colleagues couldn't locate him on the ship.



They said they searched everywhere on the ship but they couldn’t find him.



On December 9, Abayitey’s body was discovered washed ashore near Tema, with his head missing.

Dorpumor identified the remains as that of his brother.



“Last Saturday, we went to the seashore in the evening and found him dead. We were able to identify the body, and so the police from Tema came for the body, and so the body is now with the police. His head was not there when we found him, but since he is our brother, we knew he was the one,” he is reported to have said.



Dorpumor has since appealed to the Ghana Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the death to unveil the truth.



He also called on lawyers to assist the family in seeking justice.



“When the thing happened, they arrested some of the workers, but they have been released and gone back to the sea, and so as a family, we need lawyers to come in to help because it is a serious thing for us because we all know how to swim because we are from a coastal area, and so his death is very serious to us,” he added, the report said.

