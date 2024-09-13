Declare water bodies security zones – Amaliba tells Akufo-Addo

Abraham Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on President Akufo-Addo to declare water bodies as security zones to protect them from illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking on TV3's *NewDay*, Amaliba suggested deploying the military to safeguard these areas, likening it to security checks at Burma Camp.



He also urged the President to act against appointees and MPs involved in illegal mining, referencing Professor Frimpong Boateng’s report.

Amaliba emphasized that cleaning up water bodies would be a key part of leaving a positive legacy.



Read full article