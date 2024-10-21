Declaring seats vacant: Supreme Court ruling order is not final – Sam Okudzeto

Sam Okudzeto

Former Ghana Bar Association President Sam Okudzeto has clarified that the Supreme Court’s decision to grant a stay of execution on Speaker Alban Bagbin’s ruling, which declared four parliamentary seats vacant, is not final.

He explained that the order is temporary, allowing time for further legal arguments before a final ruling is made.

Okudzeto, speaking on Morning Starr, emphasized that the Court’s ruling is part of due legal process, not a final judgment, and condemned attacks on the judges, affirming that their decisions are based on law, not personal bias.



