Defamation Suit: Manasseh Azure grilled on journalism background and legal knowledge

Manasseh Azure

Source: GNA

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure has been intensely questioned in court about his journalism training, legal knowledge, and allegations against Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI) from his series "Darkness in a Lighthouse."

LCI sued Azure and others, claiming the articles damaged its reputation.



Azure and co-defendants argued the suit infringed on their constitutional rights.



During cross-examination, LCI's lawyer, Mr. Kweku Paintsil, confronted Azure with evidence and challenged his statements.

Azure admitted some facts but clarified distinctions between contempt and defamation cases.



The court, presided by Justice Joseph Adu Owusu, adjourned the case to July 22, 2024, for further cross-examination.



