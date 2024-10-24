Delayed allowances better than cancelled - NAPO assures trainee nurses

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reassured trainee nurses that the government is actively working to minimize delays in the payment of their allowances.

Speaking at the Korle-Bu Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Accra, Dr. Prempeh reiterated the NPP's commitment to maintaining the allowance policy, which was initially cancelled by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during their tenure.



Addressing concerns about the occasional delays in disbursing the allowances, Dr. Prempeh acknowledged that while setbacks occur, they are a far better alternative than the complete removal of the allowances, which the NDC enforced when they were in power.

“There may be delays, but allowances delayed are better than allowances cancelled,” he remarked, drawing a clear distinction between the NPP’s approach and the opposition’s record on supporting healthcare trainees.



Beyond allowances, Dr. Prempeh emphasized that the NPP remains dedicated to improving the welfare of healthcare trainees and professionals through targeted policies. He highlighted initiatives like the Free Senior High School programme, which the NPP believes will have a lasting impact on education and healthcare development across the country. He also mentioned the government's Agenda 111 project aimed at constructing hospitals nationwide, creating more job opportunities for nurses and midwives in the near future.



