Delhi heat sends power demand soaring to record high

The Indian capital is reeling under a prolonged heatwave

Delhi is enduring a prolonged heatwave with temperatures around 44-45C, causing power demand to hit a record 8,647 MW and leading to frequent outages.

The city also faces a severe water crisis, with crowds flocking to water trucks. The heatwave is expected to continue for several days, exacerbating the situation.



The heat has been exceptionally intense this year, resulting in dozens of heat-related deaths since March. Northern India saw peak power consumption of 89,000 MW, and Delhi's electricity demand broke records multiple times this season.

Below-normal rainfall is forecasted for June, worsening the conditions.



