Tensions are mounting as the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has issued a fiery warning to protesters from the Democracy Hub movement, who are demonstrating against illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

Mustapha accused the protesters of destroying NPP paraphernalia during the anti-galamsey demonstrations and vowed that his supporters would retaliate if such actions continue.



The Democracy Hub protests, which aim to bring attention to the government's handling of illegal mining and environmental degradation, took a confrontational turn when political parties' posters were allegedly torn down by demonstrators.



“We don’t know what really happened, but we were ready to engage them. Our party posters were being destroyed,” Mustapha said in an interview.



However, he acknowledged that the destruction affected other political parties, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but emphasized, “I can speak for the NPP — we will not take it lightly.”



In a scathing message to protesters, Mustapha stated, “If you’re mad, stay at home or wherever you want to stay. Don’t bring it to the streets and start destroying people’s properties.”



He added that despite their initial restraint, the NPP youth were ready to act. “We came out in full force, and we didn’t give a damn what was going to happen. If lunatics won’t behave, I would have knocked the foolishness out of them,” he said.

Mustapha further revealed that after discussions with the police, the NPP decided to temporarily hold back, but he warned that they would return the next day.



“We are coming out tomorrow,” he declared, signaling that tensions could escalate if protesters continue to target NPP materials.



“If you destroy them again, we will come back, and we will respond,” Mustapha added.



