Democracy Hub Demo: Organizers accuse police of coordinating with NPP figures to disrupt 'peaceful' protestors

Democracy Hub has accused the Ghana Police Service of working with political figures from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disrupt their ongoing peaceful protests.

The demonstrations, which aim to raise awareness about corruption, unemployment, and environmental issues, have sparked controversy as tensions between protesters and law enforcement continue to escalate.



In response to police claims that the protestors engaged in unlawful activities like blocking roads and harassing road users, Democracy Hub strongly refuted these allegations.



"Our organizers and participants have been consistently instructed to demonstrate peacefully, and at no point did we deviate from this directive," the group clarified in a press release, stressing that any incidents of violence were isolated and not representative of the protest as a whole.



The advocacy group also criticized the police for their heavy-handed tactics, which they argue have caused more disruption than the protests themselves.



"The actions of the police have been more disruptive than any acts attributed to our movement," Democracy Hub stated, citing roadblocks and the heavy police presence as sources of unnecessary tension and public inconvenience.



In a twilight, Democracy Hub accused the police of coordinating with the Deputy National Organizer of the NPP, who allegedly led a group of nearly 100 individuals through police barricades near Jubilee House to confront protesters.

"We demand immediate answers for the obvious actions calculated to intimidate and injure protestors," the group said, questioning the involvement of political figures in the escalation.



Despite the challenges, Democracy Hub reiterated its commitment to peaceful protests and called on the police to engage in dialogue rather than intimidation, insisting that their rights to demonstrate must be respected.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it will use 'all lawful means' to ensure free movement of traffic today.



