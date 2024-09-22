Democracy Hub demo: Police declare Oliver Vormawor wanted

Oliver Vormawor

The Ghana Police Service has announced a manhunt for Oliver Vormawor, a leader of the Democracy Hub protestors, accusing him of pushing down police barriers and obstructing traffic during a demonstration at the 37 Intersection.

In a public statement, the police explained that some demonstrators engaged in unlawful actions, including blocking roads.



Several participants have been arrested, and the police are actively pursuing Vormawor and others involved.

The police assured the public that all perpetrators will be arrested and brought to justice.



