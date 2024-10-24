News

News
Democracy Hub demo: Police had their own camera and put isolated cases of scuffle on loop – Barker-Vormawor

OliverScreenshot 2024 10 24 094616.png Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the Democracy Hub demonstration, was granted bail of ¢20,000 on October 16 after three failed attempts.

He accused the police of deliberately sharing isolated videos of alleged violence during the protest to shape a false narrative.

Barker-Vormawor stated that despite peaceful actions, such as playing football, the police issued statements portraying the protest as violent.

He also acknowledged removing the key from a police van but emphasized that no one was attacked. His arrest occurred during a demonstration against illegal mining, though specific details of the charges are still unclear.

Source: 3news