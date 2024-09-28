News

Democracy Hub protest: Denying accused persons access to their lawyers and relatives violates the constitution – Kpebu

KpebuScreenshot 2024 09 28 112629.png Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has criticized the Police for denying access to lawyers and relatives of the Democracy Hub protesters arrested for allegedly blocking roads and seizing a police car key.

He condemned this as a violation of the Constitution, adding that it was unreasonable to keep them in custody for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Police clarified that claims of detaining a 12-year-old, a pregnant woman, and a 68-year-old are false.

The Police also stated they are committed to ensuring safety and transparency and will investigate any misconduct related to the arrests.

Read full article

Source: 3news