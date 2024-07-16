News

Democracy Hub to embark on a three-day protest from September 21

OcupyJulorBiHouse Photos 2 In September 2023, Democracy Hub organized a similar protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Democracy Hub has announced a three-day demonstration from September 21-23 at the Revolutionary Square, opposite the Jubilee House on Liberation Road.

