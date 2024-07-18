Denchira Community celebrates peace as Nii Mo Amankwa Addo enstooled family head

Nii Mo Amankwa Addo

After three decades of land litigation and chieftaincy disputes, the Denchira community in the Ga South municipality of Greater Accra has achieved peace with the enstoolment of Nii Mo Amankwa Addo as the family head of the Juaben family.

This resolution is expected to pave the way for development in the area.



The prolonged conflicts had hindered progress, prompting traditional leaders to appeal for essential infrastructure, including potable water, a hospital, toilet facilities, and a secondary school.

Nii Mo Amankwa Addo emphasized collaboration between the community and the government to address these needs, fostering hope for a brighter future.



