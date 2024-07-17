Dengue fever outbreak: 36 cases confirmed in Eastern, Central Regions – GHS

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, body aches

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports 36 confirmed cases of dengue fever in the Eastern and Central Regions as of July 17, 2024.

Detected by healthcare workers, only one case required hospitalization, with the patient now discharged and others stable at home.



Additional samples are being tested at Noguchi Memorial Institute.



The GHS advises the public to prevent mosquito bites by wearing protective clothing, using repellents, covering or discarding water containers, and using insecticide-treated nets.

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, body aches, nausea, and rash.



Promptly seek medical attention for high fever.



