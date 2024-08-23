News

Denkyira Kyekyewere: Two Cocoa Thieves Gunned Down by Assemblyman

Denkyira ThievesssScreenshot 2024 08 23 034104.png The Assemblyman has been arrested and is assisting the police with the investigation

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Two cocoa thieves, Razak (16) and Agyaku (20), were shot dead by the Assemblyman of Denkyira Kyekyewere in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.

The Assemblyman, frustrated by repeated thefts from his cocoa shed and lack of police action, took matters into his own hands.

The deceased had reportedly stolen 35 bags of cocoa and even from a queen mother.

The Assemblyman has been arrested and is assisting the police with the investigation.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com