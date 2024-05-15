Deputy A-G calls for regulation of multinational corporations to protect environment

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has accused multinational corporations of being the primary culprits behind environmental degradation and biodiversity loss in Ghana.

During a national stakeholder forum on business and human rights, Tuah-Yeboah emphasized that access to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is a fundamental human right that multinational firms must uphold.



He underscored the importance of regulating the activities of transnational corporations and other businesses that contribute to environmental pollution, highlighting the interconnectedness between environmental crimes and human rights violations.

Tuah-Yeboah urged for measures to be implemented in any treaty to address the detrimental impact of commercialization on both people and ecosystems, emphasizing the need to protect the rights of individuals from exploitation by profit-driven corporations.