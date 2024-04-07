Deputy Attorney-General condemns alleged marriage of teenage girl to Nungua priest

Diana Asonaba Dapaah

Deputy Attorney-General Diana Asonaba Dapaah has condemned the reported marriage of a 12-year-old girl to Gborbu Wulomo, emphasizing that regardless of the girl's age, such unions are firmly opposed by the law.

During an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, Mrs. Dapaah asserted that the legality of the marriage is clear under Section 14 of the law, emphasizing the need for Ghanaian society to reevaluate its stance on such practices.



Her comments come in response to the marriage ceremony between Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII and Naa Okromo, which took place near Accra on March 30 and has since sparked widespread condemnation.

The Gborbu Wulomo's office clarified that the girl was not married to the Wulomo but to the Gborbu deity, while the GaDangme Council stated that the relationship is a betrothal, not a marriage.



In light of these clarifications, Mrs. Dapaah reiterated the legal definition of a child under Act 560, emphasizing that any union involving individuals under 18 years old is impermissible.