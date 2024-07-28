Despite our challenges, we’ve implemented many transformative initiatives — Bawumia declares

Chiefs and citizens commended the government’s efforts

Source: GNA

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has highlighted the government's impactful initiatives during a meeting in Yagaba Kubori.

Despite numerous challenges, Bawumia emphasized the enduring benefits of key projects like the National ID Card, Mobile Money Interoperability, and Free SHS and TVET programs.



These measures have significantly improved access to financial and government services and prepared Ghana’s youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Chiefs and citizens commended the government’s efforts, with the Paramount Chief of Builsa Traditional Area praising the positive changes in Ghanaians' lives.



