Destroyed Rivers: NPP has proven it’s incompetence in managing mining-Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its handling of illegal mining, arguing that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) managed the sector better.

Responding to claims that the NPP should not be solely blamed, Cudjoe stated on social media that while the NDC may have issued more mining licenses, the extent of environmental damage, including pollution of nearly 70% of rivers, was far less severe under their administration.

He described the NPP’s approach as “dangerously incompetent” and accused the party of being complicit in the illegal mining crisis.



