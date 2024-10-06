Detained protesters forced to re-enact protest at 37 intersections for police cameras – Lawyers

The incident has gained significant national attention

Fifty-three protesters from the Democracy Hub's "Re-OccupyJulorbiHouse" protest are in police custody, charged with unlawful assembly.

Some detainees allege they were transported to the 37 Military Hospital intersection and forced by police to "re-enact" the protest for cameras.



They also claim police withheld their identities and denied them access to legal representation during questioning.

The protesters are scheduled to return to court on October 8, with some bail applications set to be heard on October 7 at the High Court.



The incident has gained significant national attention.



