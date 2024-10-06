News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Detained protesters forced to re-enact protest at 37 intersections for police cameras – Lawyers

OliverScreenshot 2024 10 06 171856.png The incident has gained significant national attention

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Fifty-three protesters from the Democracy Hub's "Re-OccupyJulorbiHouse" protest are in police custody, charged with unlawful assembly.

Some detainees allege they were transported to the 37 Military Hospital intersection and forced by police to "re-enact" the protest for cameras.

They also claim police withheld their identities and denied them access to legal representation during questioning.

The protesters are scheduled to return to court on October 8, with some bail applications set to be heard on October 7 at the High Court.

The incident has gained significant national attention.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh