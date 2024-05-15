Developing Women for Mobilisation celebrates 42nd anniversary

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Founder and Leader for the DWM

The organization formerly known as the 31st December Women’s Movement, now named Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM), marked its 42nd anniversary with a celebration of its efforts to empower Ghanaian women and promote gender equality.

In a statement, DWM reaffirmed its dedication to advancing women's rights and opportunities, acknowledging the role of its members, partners, and supporters in their journey.



They emphasized their commitment to continuing the work of empowering women and advocating for gender equality globally.



Since its establishment in 1982, DWM has been a prominent force in driving positive change in communities throughout Ghana.



Through various programs and initiatives, the organization has focused on uplifting women, providing them with essential resources, and amplifying their voices in decision-making processes.

DWM's achievements over the past 42 years include significant milestones in promoting gender equality and women's rights. From educational and vocational training to advocacy for policy reforms and challenging societal norms, DWM has played a crucial role in advancing progress and social change.



The organization's anniversary celebration also served as a moment to honor its members for their dedication and resilience.



They expressed gratitude to their members, supporters, and partners, acknowledging their unwavering support over the decades.