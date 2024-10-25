Dialysis services to be permanently included in NHIS, says Da-Costa Aboagye

This decision follows successful pilot programs

Source: GNA

The Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, announced that dialysis services will now be permanently included in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This decision follows successful pilot programs providing varying dialysis sessions for different age groups.



Dr. Aboagye emphasized the government's commitment to accessible healthcare, highlighting recent achievements in timely claims payments and the upcoming inclusion of mental health services, effective November 1, 2024.

The NHIA aims to enhance healthcare access through newly inaugurated district offices and expanded benefits for enrollees.



