Director of Ghana School of Law advocates for fair compensation of Ghanaian lawyers

Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong

Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, the Director of the Ghana School of Law (GSL), has shed light on the prevalent issue of legal practitioners providing services without receiving proper compensation, emphasizing the need for a shift in perception regarding legal fees.

During an interview on JoyNews' The Law, Mr. Oppong underscored that many clients in Ghana often expect legal advice to be free, unlike other professional services, leading to lawyers performing unpaid work even when they should be remunerated.



He stressed that while the legal profession has historically prioritized service over financial gain, it should also be recognized as a business, with practitioners entitled to fair compensation for their expertise.



According to Mr. Oppong, there exists a misconception that legal services, particularly consultation, do not warrant payment unless they involve court proceedings, contrary to the expectations in other fields like construction.

The GSL Director emphasized the importance of adhering to established rules governing legal fees, advocating for transparency and clear agreements between lawyers and clients to avoid misunderstandings.



He acknowledged the challenge of enforcing these rules, noting that they often disadvantage lawyers when adhered to strictly, hindering accessibility to legal services for many Ghanaians.



Mr. Oppong called for a reevaluation of these regulations to strike a balance between recognizing the business aspect of legal practice and fulfilling the profession's duty to provide service, even without immediate financial gain.