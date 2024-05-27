Disabled father of 5 defies disability by offering to teach in community school

disabled teacher teaching kids

Despite his disability, 40-year-old Bernard Timbouri has volunteered as a teacher in the deprived community of Younuuri in Wa West District.

Realizing the shortage of professional teachers, Bernard began teaching Religious and Moral Education and Basic Design and Technology in 2016.



Mobility challenges force him to use a rickety wheelchair and sometimes crawl to class.

Despite these hardships and no pay, he is committed to educating the children, supported by a farm cultivated with students’ help.



His contribution has been praised, and he seeks assistance to improve his mobility and continue his impactful work.



