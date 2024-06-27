News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Disappoint all those campaigning to become running mates – NPP MP to Bawumia

Andy Appiah Kubi On Running Mate Saga .jpeg Andy Appiah-Kubi

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Andy Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante-Akim North, has urged the NPP flagbearer to reject individuals actively campaigning for the running mate position, citing constitutional violations within the party.

He emphasized that the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has not yet submitted a nominee to the National Executive Council.

Appiah-Kubi criticized the aggressive campaigns by some party members, suggesting that such actions undermine the flagbearer's authority and create unnecessary pressure.

He called for adherence to the party's constitutional dictates, advocating for a fair and peaceful selection process.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Related Articles: