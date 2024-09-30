Discontinue prosecution of Democracy Hub protesters – UTAG tells A-G

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General

Source: 3news

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called on the Attorney-General to withdraw charges against detained Democracy Hub protesters.

UTAG condemned the arrests as violations of rights, urging respect for peaceful assembly. Concerns were raised about the denial of bail and access to legal counsel for the protesters.



Former Deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine criticized the police for their actions, describing the denial of bail as judicial abuse.

Meanwhile, the police denied allegations of excessive force during the protests, clarifying circumstances around the arrests of individuals reportedly vulnerable, including a child and a pregnant woman.



Read full article