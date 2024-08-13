Dismissed Police Officer accused of defilement denied bail

The case, adjourned to September 26, 2024, will continue with Nyame remaining in custody

The Koforidua Circuit Court “B” has denied bail for former police officer Corporal Emmanuel Nyame, who faces charges of defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Nyame’s lawyer argued for bail, citing his status as a first-time offender and his surrender of passports.



However, the prosecution opposed the request, noting Nyame's previous bail violations and five-year evasion of justice.

Nyame, arrested recently at Kotoka International Airport after returning from Dubai, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim in 2019.



The case, adjourned to September 26, 2024, will continue with Nyame remaining in custody.



