Dismissed military officer, others jailed 180yrs

Source: The Chronicle

A dismissed military officer, a former police officer, and a civilian have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a nurse at Ashaley-Botwe in Accra.

The three, who posed as law enforcement officers, attacked the nurse, Shirley Asafo Agyei, after she withdrew GH¢40,700 for a housing project.



They dragged her into a car, robbed her of the money and her iPhone, and abandoned her in the bush.

They were later arrested along the Tema Motorway and identified by the victim.



The court hopes the sentences will serve as a deterrent to others.



