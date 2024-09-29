News

Disregard fake letter announcing resumption of academic year – UG

UGScreenshot 2024 09 29 155308.png The reopening had been postponed earlier

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The University of Ghana has dismissed a letter circulating on social media claiming that the school will reopen on September 30, 2024.

In an official statement, the university clarified that the reopening date and allocation of halls will be announced through formal channels.

The reopening had been postponed earlier due to ongoing industrial action by various university associations across the country.

