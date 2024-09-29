Disregard fake letter announcing resumption of academic year – UG

Menu ›
Sun, 29 Sep 2024
The University of Ghana has dismissed a letter circulating on social media claiming that the school will reopen on September 30, 2024.
In an official statement, the university clarified that the reopening date and allocation of halls will be announced through formal channels.
The reopening had been postponed earlier due to ongoing industrial action by various university associations across the country.
