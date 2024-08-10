Distance Bawumia from untrue ‘Agyapadie’ document – Esther Agyeman

Esther Nana Agyeman

Esther Nana Agyeman, a prominent NPP communicator in the Ashanti Region, has dismissed the controversial 'Agyapadie' document, stating it is irrelevant to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

She clarified that the document, which she first encountered in 2015, does not implicate Dr. Bawumia or predict any events that have materialized.

Agyeman also highlighted that Dr. Bawumia’s victory in the NPP presidential primaries was due to his extensive and humble campaign efforts, contrasting with Alan Kyerematen’s more limited campaign reach.



