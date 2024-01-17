‘Do facts & policies win elections?’ – Bright Simons quizzes Cheddar’s critics

Bright Simons and Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

Source: Onuaonline

Honorary Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Bright Simons, has asked Ghanaians demanding “facts and policies” from Cheddar, if they (facts and policies) play any role in winning elections.

He says research from all over the world shows “facts and policies are a boring turnoff” for persons who run elections on populist platforms, indicating votes are usually obtained from an “emotional connection”.



His comments come on the back of reactions from a section of the middle class saying they are unimpressed with the grasp of facts and policies of Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, the founder of The New Force who is seeking to contest for President in the 2024 elections.



In a post on X, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Mr. Simons indicated that there have been several issues that bothers on the state with facts and policies which middle class Ghanaians do not express any interest in.

Citing controversial policies like Agyapa, SML, Kelni-GVG, PDS among others, the IMANI-Africa Honorary Vice President said none of the unimpressed middle class showed any interest and judged the Ghanaian politician by them.



He questioned if those unimpressed with his poor grasp of facts and policies are his audience and whether that in any way win elections in Ghana.



Nana Kwame Bediako, the man behind the mask championing The New Force agenda is a media campaign tour announcing his intentions to run for President and what he brings on board for the citizenry.