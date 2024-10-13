Do not call children “ugly and useless” — Child activists urge parents

Such words affect emotional development of children

Source: GNA

Advocates for children's rights are urging parents and guardians to manage their emotions and avoid using derogatory language when addressing children and people with disabilities.

They emphasized that verbal abuse, like calling children "useless" or "foolish," harms their emotional development and self-esteem.



During a child rights advocacy event, Ms. Yvonne Kwarah from Social Welfare, and other officials, highlighted that verbal abuse can lead to mental health issues and a need for external validation later in life.

They encouraged parents to use positive discipline and provide sexual health education to prevent issues like teenage pregnancy and child marriage.



